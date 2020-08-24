Owner of cafe damaged in Beirut explosion arrested for refusing to vacate property

A Lebanese woman who recorded her father’s arrest by Beirut police Monday has apologized for swearing at security forces and said that the Internal Security Forces (ISF) were trying to vacate the building that was at risk of collapsing.
Rana al-Dirani, whose father is the owner of the popular Em Nazih Cafe in Beirut, said that her father was arrested for refusing to provide his identification documents and refusing to vacate the endangered building.
“We will be allowed to return upon completion of the building’s renovation,” Dirani said in a Facebook post, apologizing for using expletives at the ISF.
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed or damaged after the Aug. 4 explosions at the Port of Beirut.
In the video, Dirani’s father was seen being dragged away by the police.
“Based on this, we apologize for these actions and the [curse] words directed at the ISF,” Dirani added.
In recent months, Lebanese security forces have come under heavy criticism for violence used against protesters during anti-government demonstrations.
