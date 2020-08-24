Pompeo begins Middle East trip, arrives in Israel: Ambassador

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday, kicking off a five-day visit to the Middle East focused on Israel’s normalizing of ties with the UAE and pushing other Arab states to follow suit.
Images from the American ambassador showed the diplomatic chief wearing a mask in the colors of the US flag as he descended from a plane at Tel Aviv airport.
Also read:
Food, water security among UAE’s priorities post-COVID-19 period: Dubai ruler
Watch: Anti-GNA protests erupt in Libya’s Tripoli, Misrata over living conditions
Owner of ship tied to Beirut explosion connected to FBME Bank linked to Hezbollah
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 24 August 2020 KSA 08:19 - GMT 05:19