Pompeo says US will preserve Israel’s military edge

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.



“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that,” Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



A US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on August 13.

Last Update: Monday, 24 August 2020 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23