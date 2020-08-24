Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief continues efforts to treat wounded Yemenis in, out of Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) is continuing in efforts to provide health services to wounded and injured Yemenis, both inside Yemen and out, the organization said in a statement.

KSrelief was established in 2015 by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and has since worked on humanitarian efforts to more than 53 countries around the world, with millions benefiting.

The organization has so far provided transportation and treatment to over 24,000 Yemenis, KSrelief said in the statement. Some 9,279 injured Yemenis have been supported by the center in treatment at both government and private hospitals in the southern part of Saudi Arabia, while more complex cases have been transported to hospitals in the Riyadh and Mecca regions.

Over 800 wounded patients have also been transported from Yemen to private hospitals in Jordan, Sudan, and India, the center said.

“Among the services provided to these patients are case diagnosis, surgery, rehabilitation and provision of required medications. Other projects meet the medical requirements of special needs patients, provide amputees with artificial limbs, secure housing, food and other essentials, provide cash stipends, and provide additional support needed by patients and their caregiving companions,” the statement read.

Yemen is of particular focus to KSrelief, with the organization implementing 344 medical sector projects across the country since its establishment in 2015 with the aim of alleviating the suffering of many Yemenis.

The organization had previously signed 10 contracts with private hospitals across Yemen to provide medical services, with KSrelief reporting 9,014 injured Yemenis benefiting as a result.

The situation has become more serious in the country, where despite humanitarian assistance to help Yemen in the fight against the coronavirus, challenges remain with the Houthi militias in the war-torn country.

Speaking to Al Arabiya in June, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said the Houthi militants’ ignorant handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led to a real catastrophe in Sanaa, adding that residents in the capital fear disclosing their infections.

Fighting continues in Yemen, with eleven soldiers losing their lives in a militia attack earlier this month.

