UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders to press for dialogue

British foreign minister Dominic Raab will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this week to press for renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.
“The UK remains committed to Israel’s security and stability, and the recent normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) was an important moment for the region,” Raab said in a statement on Monday, referring to a US-sponsored deal when Israel agreed with the UAE to forge full relations.
“Israel’s suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East. It is important to build on this new dynamic, and ultimately only the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority can negotiate the two-state solution required to secure lasting peace.”
