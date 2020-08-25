First Israel-UAE commercial flight next week: US officials

US officials announced Tuesday that the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is scheduled for next week, carrying American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi after the two countries agreed to normalize relations.
The flight, likely on an Israeli El-Al airliner, would carry a US delegation headed by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser Robert O’Brien, the officials said.
They said the Israeli delegation would be made up of experts in the fields of aviation, space, health and banking.
The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
It will be the first known direct flight by Israel’s state airline to a Gulf Arab country and an important sign of progress in implementing the Aug. 13 agreement by Israel and the UAE to establish official relations.
The UAE is just the third Arab country to agree to official relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.
Israeli and American officials have expressed hope that other Gulf Arab countries will soon follow suit.
Read more:
US Secretary Pompeo discusses UAE-Israel agreement with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Coronavirus: Gaza in lockdown to try to contain its first COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: UAE reports one death, 339 COVID-19 new infections
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55