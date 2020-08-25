France expresses concerns about Iran’s ‘destabilizing activities’ to FM Zarif

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Iranian counterpart he was concerned about what he called Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region, Le Drian’s office said on Tuesday.
Le Drian also told Mohammad Javad Zarif during a phone call on Monday night he was concerned about the end of a UN arms embargo on Iran, and that France, Britain and Germany were determined to find a solution, his office added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In another development, the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi said the agency’s approach towards Iran was not politically motivated, Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday, as he pushes for inspectors’ access to suspected former atomic sites.
Grossi’s trip comes after Washington last week pressed the UN Security Council to reimpose sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the United States has withdrawn.
Read more:
GCC knows what is best for Mid East security; Iran sanctions will return: US official
US resolution to extend Iran arms embargo rejected at UNSC
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 25 August 2020 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54