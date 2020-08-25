Lebanon central bank governor says he hopes depositors will recuperate their money

Lebanon's Central Bank Riad Salameh on Tuesday said that he is opposed to a haircut being imposed on depositors, and that he hopes that Lebanese will recuperate their money, though this may take time. Speaking on Arab News' French edition, Salameh said he supports French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a central bank audit from Banque du France (Bank of France) experts.
Salameh, in the same interview said the central bank cannot use its obligatory reserve to finance trade.
“Once we reach the threshold of these reserves we are obliged to stop providing finance,” he said.
The country’s foreign reserves have been critically low for a nearly a year now, and in March 2019, the country defaulted on its $1.2 billion Eurobond payment, citing the need to pay for essential goods.
As the country’s banking system slips further into chaos, the long-serving central bank governor also said he opposed a haircut on depositors.
However, because of the rapid devaluation of the currency and a series of ad hoc capital controls on bank accounts, Lebanese have already seen the value of their savings plummet.
Salameh said the intention is for depositors to recuperate their money, though this could take time.
