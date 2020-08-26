French presidency says Macron will travel to Beirut on September 1

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the Lebanese capital Beirut on September 1, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Macron was the first foreign leader to visit Beirut after a massive blast that destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital in early August.

Watch: French President Emmanuel Macron tells Lebanese crowds in downtown #Beirut that he will pitch a 'new political deal' to #Lebanon's leadership.#BeirutExplosionhttps://t.co/tiKzo9PxE2 pic.twitter.com/HlVGh0YnGT — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 6, 2020

On Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that Lebanon’s leaders should not use the explosion that destroyed parts of Beirut earlier this month as an excuse to hide the reality that the country was on the edge of a precipice.

“The catastrophe should not be used as a pretext to obscure the reality that existed before ... that is, a country on the brink of collapse,” Le Drian told reporters in the southern port city of Marseille before a ship with 2,500 tonnes of aid set sail for the Lebanese capital.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49