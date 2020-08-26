NEWS
Israel’s Netanyahu vows ‘forceful’ response to more attacks from Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the first Cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. (AP)
AFP & Reuters Wednesday 26 August 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel views with “great gravity” the latest flare-up on the Lebanese border and pledged a tough response in the event of further incidents.

“We shall react forcefully to any attack against us,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “I advise Hezbollah not to test Israel's strength. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression.”

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel's military said.

No Israeli troops were wounded in the firing, the military said. Soldiers deployed illumination flares, smoke shells and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10

