Israel’s Netanyahu vows ‘forceful’ response to more attacks from Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel views with “great gravity” the latest flare-up on the Lebanese border and pledged a tough response in the event of further incidents.
“We shall react forcefully to any attack against us,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “I advise Hezbollah not to test Israel's strength. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression.”
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel's military said.
No Israeli troops were wounded in the firing, the military said. Soldiers deployed illumination flares, smoke shells and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it said.
Read more:
Israel strikes Lebanon Hezbollah posts after shots fired towards troops: Military
Israel launches flares into southern Lebanon after hearing gunfire
Hezbollah softens stance on Israel maritime border dispute after Lebanese rage
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10