Jordan’s King Abdullah hosts summit with Egyptian President Sisi, Iraqi PM Kadhimi

Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held in Amman on Tuesday - the third trilateral summit between their countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The summit, according to the SPA report covered expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation, in the service of shared interests and Arab causes.
Discussions at the summit also covered regional developments and means to bolster coordination and consultation between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq on issues of mutual concern.
Jordan, Egypt and Iraq have held similar meetings in the past two years, mostly focused on infrastructure and coordinating the fight against extremists.
Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 00:47 - GMT 21:47