Jordan’s Queen Rania wears dress by Saudi Arabian designer for 50th birthday portrait

Jordan’s Queen Rania Al Abdullah wore a dress by Saudi Arabian designer label Ashi Studio for her 50th birthday portraits released on Wednesday.

Queen Rania, who turns 50 on August 31, was photographed in the long-sleeve, white embroidered crepe dress with button detail that she paired with silver stud earrings and a low-bun hairstyle.



“I am very honored [that] Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power,” Paris-based designer Mohammed Ashi told Al Arabiya English.



In addition to her iconic style, Jordan’s Queen is a symbol of women empowerment to many people around the world.



Ashi said Queen Rania has also become a symbol of “inspiration and power” for him.





The Saudi Arabian designer recently shared a series of photos of “powerful women” who have been “inspiring change in this new challenging life that we are living in.”



“Everyone needs a muse to act as a catalyst for strength to move forward in life, and that has been the focus, to keep sharing the ‘light’ through a series of women that embody grace and power for change in the world,” he said in a statement.



“The official images of Queen Rania have truly come at a perfect time, as she also symbolizes this source of inspiration and power.”



Ashi has dressed several other international icons including Beyoncé, most recently for her “Black is King” visual album released in July.





Other celebrities including Christina Aguilera and Ellie Goulding have also worn the Ashi Studio label, which has been featured in international fashion magazines like Vogue and Tatler, among others.

