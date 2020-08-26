Lebanon to file complaint against Israel at UN Security Council after border flare up

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council has said a complaint will be filed against Israel at the United Nations Security Council following an overnight cross-border attack, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Wednesday.
Israel fired at Hezbollah posts in south Lebanon Tuesday night after the Iran-backed group fired shots toward its troops in Israel, according to Israel’s military. Israel said none of its soldiers were injured.
The Higher Defense Council denounced what is said was “an Israeli assault” in southern Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier Wednesday that Israel views with “great gravity” the latest escalating tensions.
“We shall react forcefully to any attack against us,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “I advise Hezbollah not to test Israel’s strength. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon due to its aggression.”
Lebanon's Higher Defense Council has tasked the caretaker foreign minister with filing the complaint.
Over the weekend, Lebanon said that Hezbollah had shot down an Israeli drone flying over the UN-demarcated Blue Line.
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, and this is the latest round of flaring tensions between the two.
