Turkey ‘determined’ to get rights in Mediterranean, Black seas: Erdogan

Turkey is determined to do whatever is necessary to obtain its rights in the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Speaking at an event commemorating the 11th century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt, Erdogan also called on Ankara's counterparts to avoid mistakes that he said would bring their destruction.



“We will not compromise what is ours... We are determined to do whatever is necessary,” Erdogan said.

Read more:

Turkey, Greece ready for dialogue on East Med energy resources dispute, says Germany

Greece, Cyprus, Italy, France to hold military exercises in eastern Mediterranean

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 12:35 - GMT 09:35