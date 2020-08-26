Turkey gave Hamas members passports: Report

Turkey has given passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Wednesday, describing the move as “a very unfriendly step” which his government would raise with Turkish officials.

Speaking days after Turkey’s president met visiting Hamas leaders, charge d’affaires Roey Gilad said Israel had already told Turkey last year that Hamas was carrying out “terror-related activity” in Istanbul, but Turkey had not taken action.

Gilad said Israel had proof that Turkey was providing passports and identity cards to members of Hamas, which runs Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Israel and European Union.

“Some are in the process, some already got (the documents), but we are talking about around a dozen,” he said.

“We have already one document that we will present to the government in copy,” he said.

“Judging by the last experience we had by presenting a well-based portfolio to the government... and getting no reply, I must say I don’t have high hopes that something will be done this time.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday, Erdogan hosted Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and other officials in Istanbul for the second time this year, prompting objections from Washington, which linked one of the men to terrorist attacks, hijackings and kidnappings.

Ankara said it rejected the US criticism.

Gilad said the Hamas members who received Turkish documents were financing and organizing terrorism from Istanbul, which Turkey has previously denied. Many of them came to Turkey under a 2011 deal between Turkey and Israel to exchange a captured Israeli soldier for more than 1,000 prisoners, Gilad said.

Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, and the group has fought three wars with Israel since then.

Turkey says Hamas is a legitimate political movement that was elected democratically.

