US troops injured after collision with Russian forces in Syria: US officials

US soldiers were injured in Syria earlier in the week after a collision with Russian forces, US officials said Wednesday.

Two US officials told Reuters that a “small number” of US troops were injured during the collision and played down reports of any exchange of fire with Russian forces.

“The other official said the incident took place earlier this week in northeastern Syria and the injuries were mild,” Reuters reported.

So the Fighter Bomber Instagram channel that posted this video claims the Russian Mi-8AMTSh helicopter in this video was hovering over American forces, presumably to try to disperse them or force them to move. 318/https://t.co/0iBHe4GlnT pic.twitter.com/LDebd2HlLP