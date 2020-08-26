US troops injured after collision with Russian forces in Syria: US officials

US soldiers were injured in Syria earlier in the week after a collision with Russian forces, US officials said Wednesday.
Two US officials told Reuters that a “small number” of US troops were injured during the collision and played down reports of any exchange of fire with Russian forces.
“The other official said the incident took place earlier this week in northeastern Syria and the injuries were mild,” Reuters reported.
Al Arabiya English was unable to reach the Pentagon and the US Central Command for comment.
A video circulated across social media Wednesday showing what appeared to be Russian helicopters flying at low altitudes near US armored vehicles.
About 500 US troops remain in northern Syria after a sharp reduction in troops that were initially there to drive out ISIS militants from all of their strongholds in the country.
