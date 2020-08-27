Clashes break out between Hezbollah supporters, local clan south of Beirut

At least two people were killed Thursday in clashes that broke out between Hezbollah supporters and a local clan south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, local eyewitnesses said.
Watch: Video shows heavy gunfire ringing out between local tribes and #Hezbollah members in #Beirut’s southern town of Khaldeh. Local eyewitnesses tell Al Arabiya English that an argument over the displaying of a religious flag led to the clash.https://t.co/0yp6u81hwl pic.twitter.com/4E0pCXdzKs— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 27, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 20:15 - GMT 17:15