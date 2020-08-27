Clashes break out between Hezbollah supporters, local clan south of Beirut

At least two people were killed Thursday in clashes that broke out between Hezbollah supporters and a local clan south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, local eyewitnesses said.

Local eyewitnesses told Al Arabiya English that an argument over the displaying of a religious flag in Khaldeh led to a gunfight between the two sides.

Watch: Video shows heavy gunfire ringing out between local tribes and #Hezbollah members in #Beirut’s southern town of Khaldeh. Local eyewitnesses tell Al Arabiya English that an argument over the displaying of a religious flag led to the clash.https://t.co/0yp6u81hwl pic.twitter.com/4E0pCXdzKs — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 27, 2020

“Two are dead so far but we don’t from which side. It is a jungle here,” one eyewitness said.

Hezbollah supporters were reportedly raising flags to mark Ashoura before local clan members objected.

Ashoura is an annual a religious commemoration held by Shia Muslims on the tenth day of tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed, who was killed in battle.

The Lebanese army arrived at the scene and blocked the road to calm the situation. The army then released a statement saying four people were arrested and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

