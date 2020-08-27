Washington pushing ahead with reimposing Iran sanctions: US ambassador

The US is still on track to reimposing all sanctions on Iran next month, Washington’s Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

“We are going to lead,” Craft told Al Arabiya's Talal al-Haj, adding that “no one else has stepped up” to confront Iran’s malign behavior other than the US.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Any country that does not vote with us in order to make certain that #Iran does not have access is a co-sponsor of the number one state sponsor of terrorism,” @USAmbUN Kelly Craft tells Al Arabiya.https://t.co/DPs8EUjHqJ pic.twitter.com/bmOSnEjqVy — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 28, 2020

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, said on Tuesday it was “not in the position to take further action” on the US bid to "snap back" all UN sanctions on Iran because there was no consensus in the 15-member body.

“So, in my opinion, any country that does not vote with us in order to make certain that Iran does not have access [to purchasing weapons] is a co-sponsor of the number one state sponsor of terrorism," she added.

“We stand for the safety of the American people and the safety of the Middle East and #Israel and we absolutely will not allow and will do everything in our power to deny #Iran access to weapons,” @USAmbUN Kelly Craft tells Al Arabiya.https://t.co/DPs8EUjHqJ pic.twitter.com/hfky30lTwM — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 28, 2020

Craft’s interview with Al Arabiya was one of the first public responses since the Security Council presidency rejected the US call to renew the Iran arms embargo.

Earlier Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US would oppose any resolution brought forward by any member of the Security Council to continue sanctions relief on Iran.

Watch: #US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft (@USAmbUN) describes the agreement between #Israel and the #UAE as “historic” and hopes it will “allow other countries to step up and seek” the same deal.https://t.co/DPs8EUjHqJ pic.twitter.com/zaQF14mgIo — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 28, 2020

Read more:

US resolution to extend Iran arms embargo rejected at UNSC

UN Iran arms embargo vote choice between ‘terror’ and ‘peace’: US Ambassador

Last Update: Friday, 28 August 2020 KSA 05:31 - GMT 02:31