Washington pushing ahead with reimposing Iran sanctions: US ambassador

The US is still on track to reimposing all sanctions on Iran next month, Washington’s Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Thursday.
“Any country that does not vote with us in order to make certain that #Iran does not have access is a co-sponsor of the number one state sponsor of terrorism,” @USAmbUN Kelly Craft tells Al Arabiya.https://t.co/DPs8EUjHqJ pic.twitter.com/bmOSnEjqVy— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 28, 2020
“We stand for the safety of the American people and the safety of the Middle East and #Israel and we absolutely will not allow and will do everything in our power to deny #Iran access to weapons,” @USAmbUN Kelly Craft tells Al Arabiya.https://t.co/DPs8EUjHqJ pic.twitter.com/hfky30lTwM— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 28, 2020
Watch: #US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft (@USAmbUN) describes the agreement between #Israel and the #UAE as “historic” and hopes it will “allow other countries to step up and seek” the same deal.https://t.co/DPs8EUjHqJ pic.twitter.com/zaQF14mgIo— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 28, 2020