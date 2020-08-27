Washington pushing ahead with reimposing Iran sanctions: US ambassador

The US is still on track to reimposing all sanctions on Iran next month, Washington’s Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Thursday.
“We are going to lead,” Craft said, adding that “no one else has stepped up” to confront Iran’s malign behavior other than the US.
Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, said on Tuesday it was “not in the position to take further action” on the US bid to "snap back" all UN sanctions on Iran because there was no consensus in the 15-member body.
“So, in my opinion, any country that does not vote with us in order to make certain that Iran does not have access [to purchasing weapons] is a co-sponsor of the number one state sponsor of terrorism.
she added.
Craft’s interview with Al Arabiya was one of the first public responses since the Security Council presidency rejected the US call to renew the Iran arms embargo.
