Egypt arrests Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmoud Ezzat

Egyptian authorities have arrested the Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmoud Ezzat, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry on Friday.

Ezzat was serving as one of the leaders of the organization's military wing in absentia and was arrested in a hideout in Cairo, said the ministry.

The ministry said that it had discovered Ezzat in a fifth floor apartment in New Cairo as part of its wider operation to track down dissident Brotherhood leaders.

In a statement, the ministry listed the alleged crimes committed and roles played by Ezzat.

"The terrorist leader is primarily responsible for establishing the armed wing of the terrorist Brotherhood organization and supervising the management of terrorist and sabotage operations committed by the organization in the country after the June 30, 2013 revolution until its arrest, which was most notable:

The assassination of former Attorney General Hisham Barakat in 2015.

The assassination of Brigadier General Wael Tahoun in front of his house in Ain Shams in 2015.

The assassination of Brigadier General Staff Adel Rajai in Obour City in 2016.

Attempt to assassinate Counselor Zakaria Abdulaziz, former Assistant Attorney General, in 2016.

A car bomb explosion in front of the Oncology Institute in August, 2016."

A photo apparently showing Mahmoud Ezzat after his arrest. (Provided by The Seventh Day)

The arrest

According to Al Arabiya sources, Ezzat had been moving between a series of underground hideouts in the Egyptian capital and using technology to avoid being tracked.

After being arrested, Ezzat was moved to a security headquarters where he will be interrogated.

A security team from the National Security Agency and the Ministry of Interior is currently unloading several computers and mobile phones found with Ezzat, added the source, saying that the authorities are collecting data from the devices.

Authorities are also reportedly looking into a number of people who frequented the hideout where Ezzat was caught.

