Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah calls for boycott of Al Arabiya, Al Hadath

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has called for a boycott of the Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels during a televised speech marking Ashoura.

Nasrallah was speaking in a live television address marking the tenth night of the Islamic month of Muharram and the day of Ashoura.

Watch: #Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah calls on his supporters to boycott Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, threatening to cut off broadcasts of the news channels.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/KEbi0pxP0D pic.twitter.com/gtd2rYADX3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2020

“They pay money to spread poisons and go beyond lying to provocation and insults against Hezbollah,” Nasrallah said in his attack of the media against his group, naming Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and UAE’s Sky News Arabia during his speech.

“They depend on a policy of pumping media via attack articles and social media. When you turn on the television, each attack comes at the same time, because they all have the same management, brothers and sisters, in a dark room the runs,” Nasrallah said.

“You’ll find the report on Al Arabiya, Al Hadath, Sky News, us Lebanese what do we need from them? This and that television channel … The newspapers, the same report sometimes has the same text. So if you have media outlets which are built on hostility, lying, deception and forgery, why should you watch it?” he added.

Nasrallah then jokingly threatened to alternatively “cut off the broadcasts” of Al Arabiya, Al Hadath, and Sky News Arabia.

