Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief donates 2,000 cartons of dates to displaced Yemenis

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) announced that it had distributed 2,000 cartons of dates to 2,000 displaced families in the Lahj governorate of Yemen, state news agency SPA reported Friday.
KSrelief was established in 2015 by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and has since provided humanitarian efforts to more than 53 countries around the world, with millions benefiting.
Yemen is one of KSrelief’s main benefactors. Last week, KSrelief said it had provided transportation and treatment to over 24,000 injured Yemenis in Saudi Arabian hospitals.
The support provided by KSrelief targets Yemeni people of all regions without discrimination, SPA said. The group has 491 projects related to Yemen in effect.
The situation has become more serious in the war-torn country, where the Iran-backed Houthi militia still controls the capital Sanaa amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Al Arabiya in June, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said the Houthi militants’ ignorant handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led to a real catastrophe in Sanaa, adding that residents in the capital fear disclosing their infections.
Eleven soldiers were killed in a militia attack in Yemen earlier this month.
