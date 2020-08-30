Israeli minister hopes for UAE normalization ceremony in US next month

Israel hopes to hold a Washington ceremony solemnizing its normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday.
“This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington,” Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.
“It will happen - is meant to happen, so I hope – before our Rosh Hashanah. There is still no date, but this is certainly the desire of the government of Israel.”
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is on September 18.
