Lebanon PM frontrunner Adib ‘another proxy for Lebanon’s old system’: Bahaa Hariri

A file photo of Lebanon’s ambassador in Germany, Mustapha Adib in Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Germany. (AFP/DPA/Wolfgang Kumm)
Lauren Holtmeier, Al Arabiya English Monday 31 August 2020
Bahaa Hariri, son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, said that the new frontrunner for prime minister, Mustapha Adib, “is another proxy for Lebanon’s old system,” in a Twitter post on Monday.

“Mustapha Adib is another proxy for #Lebanon’s old system - it is not acceptable for warlords and militias to run our country. We need total change to make a #NewLebanon,” wrote Bahaa Hariri, who is also the brother of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri who stepped down last October as nationwide protests erupted over decades of government corruption.

-Developing

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 11:23 - GMT 08:23

