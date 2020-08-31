Lebanon PM frontrunner Adib ‘another proxy for Lebanon’s old system’: Bahaa Hariri

Bahaa Hariri, son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, said that the new frontrunner for prime minister, Mustapha Adib, “is another proxy for Lebanon’s old system,” in a Twitter post on Monday.

“Mustapha Adib is another proxy for #Lebanon’s old system - it is not acceptable for warlords and militias to run our country. We need total change to make a #NewLebanon,” wrote Bahaa Hariri, who is also the brother of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri who stepped down last October as nationwide protests erupted over decades of government corruption.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 11:23 - GMT 08:23