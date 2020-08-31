NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib for PM in formal consultations: Reports

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Monday 31 August 2020
Text size A A A

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Speaking after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, Hariri also said the new government should be formed quickly and made up of specialist ministers. Its aims must include rebuilding Beirut, he added, after the devastating August 4 port explosion.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 09:45 - GMT 06:45

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top