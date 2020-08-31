Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib for PM in formal consultations: Reports

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad Hariri nominated the country's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.



Speaking after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, Hariri also said the new government should be formed quickly and made up of specialist ministers. Its aims must include rebuilding Beirut, he added, after the devastating August 4 port explosion.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 09:45 - GMT 06:45