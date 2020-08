Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib called for the formation of a new government in record time and the immediate implementation of reforms as an entry point for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.



“The opportunity for our country is small,” Adib said after he was formally designated by President Michel Aoun.

Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 13:56 - GMT 10:56