NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Mustapha Adib is Lebanon's new Prime Minister: Reuters vote count

A file photo of Lebanon’s ambassador in Germany, Mustapha Adib in Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Germany. (AFP/DPA/Wolfgang Kumm)
Reuters, Beirut Monday 31 August 2020
Text size A A A

Lebanese diplomat Mustapha Adib secured the support of a majority of lawmakers to be designated as the new prime minister on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of votes cast by lawmakers in official consultations.

Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, secured at least 66 votes, or more than half of the 120 MPs currently serving in the Lebanese parliament, after the Christian Free Patriotic Movement announced it had nominated him.

Lebanon's parliament usually has 128 MPs but eight resigned following the Aug. 4 port explosion.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 31 August 2020 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top