Lebanese leaders promise new govt in two weeks; Macron threatens sanctions

Lebanese leaders vowed to form a new government in the next two weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday after meeting the country’s top officials and political parties.

“We demand progress in the next few weeks,” Macron said during a press conference from Beirut during his second visit in less than a month.

The French president said business would not “be as usual” among Lebanese leaders and that they promised to implement badly needed reforms to allow the country to begin crawling out of its unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

As for the new government, Macron said he expected reforms to materialize within four weeks after its formation. If this does not occur, the international community will not release any aid and there will be “consequences,” he said.

Elaborating, Macron raised the possibility of sanctions on Lebanese leaders accused of corruption. This will be coordinated with the European Union he said.

France will host another donor conference to garner aid for Lebanon’s reconstruction in October.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55