Gunmen open fire at residence in town south of Beirut, army looking for suspects

Armed gunmen Tuesday opened fire at a residence in a town south of Beirut less than a week after sectarian clashes broke out in the area between Hezbollah supporters and a local tribe.

Villa Shibley in Khaldeh was shot at by unknown assailants, the Lebanese army said in a statement. An army unit arrived at the scene following the incident and a search is underway to apprehend the suspects, the army said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No further details were provided.

Last Thursday, two people were killed in clashes that broke out between Hezbollah supporters and a local clan in Khaldeh over a religious banner.

Watch: Video shows heavy gunfire ringing out between local tribes and #Hezbollah members in #Beirut’s southern town of Khaldeh. Local eyewitnesses tell Al Arabiya English that an argument over the displaying of a religious flag led to the clash.https://t.co/0yp6u81hwl pic.twitter.com/4E0pCXdzKs — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 27, 2020

Local eyewitnesses told Al Arabiya English that an argument over the displaying of a religious flag in Khaldeh led to a gunfight between the two sides.

Read more:

Macron visits Lebanon to mark centenary amid ongoing political, economic crisis

Beirut residents unconvinced by Lebanon’s new prime minister-designate

Al Arabiya English's Joseph Haboush and Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 18:58 - GMT 15:58