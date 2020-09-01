Gunmen open fire at residence in town south of Beirut, army looking for suspects

Armed gunmen Tuesday opened fire at a residence in a town south of Beirut less than a week after sectarian clashes broke out in the area between Hezbollah supporters and a local tribe.
Watch: Video shows heavy gunfire ringing out between local tribes and #Hezbollah members in #Beirut’s southern town of Khaldeh. Local eyewitnesses tell Al Arabiya English that an argument over the displaying of a religious flag led to the clash.https://t.co/0yp6u81hwl pic.twitter.com/4E0pCXdzKs— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 27, 2020
