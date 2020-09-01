Lebanon: Clashes erupt in downtown Beirut between demonstrators, security forces

Clashes have erupted in Lebanon’s downtown Beirut between protesters and security forces, following the designation of a new prime minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Watch: Video shows protesters trying to break through the gates at one of the entrances leading to Parliament Square in central #Beirut.#Lebanon #LebanonProtestshttps://t.co/rHkfwbIdTe pic.twitter.com/YUiCvT1Y5N — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 1, 2020

Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister on Monday. The PM-designate was seen meeting with volunteers spearheading relief efforts in the blast-hit district of Beirut, telling them he wanted the state to work with them in rebuilding Beirut.

No other senior government official has visited neighborhoods near the port since the explosion.

Read more:

France’s Macron starts Lebanon trip by meeting iconic singer Fairuz

Leading advocate for Lebanon’s arts dies from Beirut explosion injuries

French President Macron says the next six weeks are crucial for the future of Lebanon

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 19:33 - GMT 16:33