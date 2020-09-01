Turkey says it has arrested ISIS leader with ‘important plans’

Turkey has arrested the leader of the terrorist organization ISIS in the country, announced the Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu on Tuesday.

"Turkey's so-called leader of [ISIS] was caught and arrested with important plans ... Thank you, congratulations to the Police Department," tweeted Soylu on Tuesday.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Turkey in 2013 and 2015, prompting air strikes against ISIS positions in Syria before the organization's so-called caliphate was defeated by Kurdish-led forces.

However, Ankara has also been accused of sending ISIS affiliates to Libya to fight as mercenaries in support of the Government of National Accord.

In July, Saudi Arabia and the US designated individuals in Turkey and Syria as terrorist funders for financing ISIS.

Turkey is also embroiled in the conflict in Syria, where it backs opposition organizations based in northern Syria against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 11:12 - GMT 08:12