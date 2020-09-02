Lebanon needs ‘real change’ with new govt, Hezbollah must disarm: Pompeo

The new government in Lebanon must carry out “real change,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, adding that Iran-backed Hezbollah needed to disarm.

“Business as usual in Lebanon just is unacceptable,” Pompeo told Al Arabiya during a news conference in Washington.

Lebanese officials designated a new prime minister on Monday, to form and head a government capable of implementing reforms in order to unlock international aid.

The country is facing an unparalleled economic and financial crisis, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 4 explosions.

Pompeo said any new government must conduct “significant reforms” and “real change.”

Turning to Hezbollah, Pompeo said the “risk stares you in the face.”

“And so those people who are either part of that or are playing footsie with Hezbollah should know that that’s not productive,” Pompeo said.

