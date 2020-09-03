Beirut explosion rescue team detects possible survivor under rubble: Reports

One month after the Beirut explosion, a rescue dog has indicated there may be a possible survivor under the rubble, according to local media reports.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The rescue teams sense a movement under the rubble in the Mar Mikhael area and asked people to remain silent to determine the source of movement,” the National News Agency reported on Thursday.



À la recherche d’un éventuel survivant à Mar Michael 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/O0Pjp1yerE — Stephen - ستيڤن (@stphn_am) September 3, 2020



As the Chilean team was walking through the Mar Mikhael-Gemmayze area on Thursday, one month after the explosion, the rescue dog sensed the presence of one or two people under the rubble.

A scanner was then reportedly used to detect possible body heat, local media outlet Annahar reported citing the mayor of Beirut.

“It is likely that there is a person [who] is still alive under the rubble,” Lebanon's MTV news reported in a tweet.

No further details have been provided as the rescue teams continued their search.



The explosion at Beirut’s port left more than 180 people dead and wounded at least 6,500, according to AFP.



Watch: “It’s a catastrophe! Catastrophe in Lebanon! Lebanon is in destruction! #Lebanon is gone, bye!” one survivor tells Al Arabiya after two explosions ripped through #Beirut’s port, killing at least 70 people so far.https://t.co/YscUTU6xYl pic.twitter.com/AaukD28148 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020



Read more:

Six sources explain Beirut explosion details, shine light on Hezbollah link

Massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital of Beirut; Trump says it was an ‘attack’

Damaged Lebanon hospitals treating patients in parking lots after Beirut blasts

Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16