Beirut explosion rescue team detects possible survivor under rubble: Reports

One month after the Beirut explosion, a rescue dog has indicated there may be a possible survivor under the rubble, according to local media reports.
À la recherche d’un éventuel survivant à Mar Michael 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/O0Pjp1yerE— Stephen - ستيڤن (@stphn_am) September 3, 2020
As the Chilean team was walking through the Mar Mikhael-Gemmayze area on Thursday, one month after the explosion, the rescue dog sensed the presence of one or two people under the rubble.
Watch: “It’s a catastrophe! Catastrophe in Lebanon! Lebanon is in destruction! #Lebanon is gone, bye!” one survivor tells Al Arabiya after two explosions ripped through #Beirut’s port, killing at least 70 people so far.https://t.co/YscUTU6xYl pic.twitter.com/AaukD28148— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16