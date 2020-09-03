Egypt plays a key role in the region and is an EU partner, says visiting official

Egypt plays a key role in the region and is a partner of the European Union, said High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for the EU Josep Borrell during a visit to Cairo on Thursday.
SHOW MORE
Started important visit to Cairo with profound exchange with President Sisi.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 3, 2020
Egypt plays a key role in the region and we strive for bolstering relationship and for further cooperating on issues of mutual interest.
EU and #Egypt are strong partners.@AlsisiOfficial@EUinEgypt pic.twitter.com/81efpDFXsJ
Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 14:10 - GMT 11:10