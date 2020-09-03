Egypt plays a key role in the region and is an EU partner, says visiting official

Egypt plays a key role in the region and is a partner of the European Union, said High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for the EU Josep Borrell during a visit to Cairo on Thursday.

Borrell is visiting Egypt for talks that will discuss the latest events in neighboring Libya, where an internal conflict within the Government of National Accord (GNA) has further complicated the ongoing war there.

"Started important visit to Cairo with profound exchange with President Sisi. Egypt plays a key role in the region and we strive for bolstering relationship and for further cooperating on issues of mutual interest. EU and #Egypt are strong partners," tweeted Borrell on Thursday.

Egypt supports the rival of the Turkish-backed GNA, the Libyan National Army (LNA), and has warned that it will not allow Turkey or the GNA to seize control of the strategic city of Sirte.

