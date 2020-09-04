Trump calls on Tehran not to execute 27-year-old Iranian wrestler

US President Donald Trump Thursday called on Tehran not to execute a famous Iranian wrestler for his participation in anti-government protests.
...To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you! @UFC @DanaWhite @FoxNews https://t.co/NkJb4IsQpt— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
SHOW MORE
🇮🇷 The Islamic Republic of Iran just confirmed the death sentence of wrestling champion Navid Afkari for participating in 2018 protests against the regime.— UN Watch (@UNWatch) August 29, 2020
🇮🇷 The Islamic Republic of Iran is an elected member of the U.N. Commission on Criminal Justice.
Why, @antonioguterres? pic.twitter.com/9pLD5ABFKQ
Last Update: Friday, 04 September 2020 KSA 01:00 - GMT 22:00