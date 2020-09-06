Iran identifies perpetrators of July explosion at Natanz nuclear facility

Iran has determined the cause and identified the perpetrators of the July explosion that occurred at the Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian nuclear official said on Sunday.

Iranian security agencies have identified the perpetrators as well as how the explosion was carried out, state media cited the spokesman for the country’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi as saying.

Kamalvandi did not say if any arrests have been made.

He refrained from giving any further details, saying investigations are still ongoing.

Last month, Kamalvandi said the explosion at Natanz was the result of sabotage.

On July 2, Tehran said an “accident” took place at a construction site in the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran without causing casualties.

Kamalvandi had previously said that the explosion caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced centrifuges.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 20:22 - GMT 17:22