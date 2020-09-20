Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief donates tents, shelter aid packages to Sudan flood victims

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) donated 400 tents and shelter aid packages to help support those affected by the deadly floods in Sudan, the organization said on Saturday.

Volunteers also handed out food packages to people in flood-affected areas.

More than 650,000 people in 17 out of Sudan’s 18 states have been affected, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Thousands were displaced when over 110,000 houses were destroyed, UNFPA said in a report on Friday.

“KSrelief continues to support the victims of the floods in Sudan with the distribution of 400 tents and shelter aid, in addition to nutrition and food supply to multiples areas,” KSrelief said on Twitter.

In the governorates of al-Jazira and the Nile states, KSrelief distributed 200 tents and shelter bags, as well as food baskets, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The mission comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts to support and help the Sudanese people during this time, SPA reported.

Last week, a senior Sudanese humanitarian official praised the Kingdom for its support for victims of the recent floods in the country.

General-Director of Sudan’s National Medical Supplies Fund Afaf al-Nahas said that the Kingdom’s medical supplies were crucial for the humanitarian response and would also aid the Ministry of Health’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

KSrelief volunteers hand out aid packages to people affected by the floods in Sudan. (Twitter)

KSrelief had at the start of September delivered hundreds of boxes of aid to people in Khartoum, including 105 tons of medical supplies and equipment.

