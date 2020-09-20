Sudan, US delegates to meet over terrorism list with UAE officials 

A delegation from Sudan’s sovereign council will meet with delegates from the United States and the United Arab Emirates to discuss removing Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, the council said in a statement on Sunday.

The council’s chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will be heading to the UAE on Sunday for a two-day visit, where he will meet with officials from the UAE to discuss the latest developments in Sudan and the region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Burhan will also meet with a team of officials from the US administration for talks on removing Sudan from the terrorism list.

The US sanctioned Sudan over its alleged support for militant groups and the civil war in Darfur, during Omar al-Bashir’s rule.

Trade sanctions were lifted in 2017 but Sudan remains on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, which prevents it from accessing badly needed funding from international lenders.

Read more:

Sudan PM says he talked about removal from terror list with US Secretary Pompeo

Pompeo lands in Sudan on first visit by top US official in 15 years

Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43