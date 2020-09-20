Trump is a target of Iran for ‘life’ for Soleimani killing: Supreme leader Rep.

US President Donald Trump will be a target of the Iranian military “for the rest of his life” for his involvement in the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, a representative of Iran’s supreme leader warned on Sunday.
As “the killer of Soleimani,” Trump will for the rest of his “dirty and disgraceful” life be a target of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Shariatmadari, the editor-in-chief of state-run newspaper Kayhan, wrote in the paper.
Trump will remain a target irrespective of whether he is president or not, Shariatmadari, a close associate of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his representative in Kayhan, said.
On Saturday, the head of the IRGC Hossein Salami threatened to go after everyone who had a role in the death of Soleimani.
Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force – the overseas arms of the IRGC – was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.
He was considered the second most important figure in the Iranian regime after Khamenei.
Iran retaliated days later by launching a ballistic missile attack on military bases in Iraq hosting US troops.
However, Tehran has stressed its revenge for Soleimani’s death is “not over.”
