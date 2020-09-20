US faces ‘defeat’ in bid to reimpose UN sanctions, says Iran’s Rouhani

The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, as Washington declared all UN sanctions on Iran had been restored.

“America is approaching a certain defeat in its sanctions move ... It faced defeat and negative response from the international community. We will never yield to US pressure and Iran will give a crushing response to America’s bullying,” Rouhani said.

On Saturday, the Trump administration declared that all UN sanctions against Iran have been restored, a move most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal and sets the stage for an ugly showdown at the world body ahead of its annual General Assembly.

The administration said that its triggering of the “snapback” mechanism in the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 Iran nuclear deal had taken effect at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. That is 30 days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified the council that Iran was in “significant non-performance” with its obligations under the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

