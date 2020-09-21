NEWS
Pompeo says US imposes sanctions on Iran’s defense ministry

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces new sanctions.
Monday 21 September 2020
The Trump administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran’s defense ministry and others involved in Tehran’s nuclear and weapons program to support US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by other top members of President Donald Trump’s national security team, also told reporters Washington had imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has forged closer ties between Caracas and Tehran.

“For nearly two years corrupt officials in Tehran have worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters.

“Our actions today are a warning that should be heard worldwide.”

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 18:26 - GMT 15:26

