UN calls on Israeli army to halt overflying Lebanese air space

The United Nations called on Israel Monday to halt its violations of Lebanese airspace, after several overflights in recent days above Lebanese towns.

“I have asked the [Israeli army] to stop overflying Lebanese air space,” the head of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] said.

Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col added that UNIFIL had recorded a “large number” of air violations by the Israelis in recent days.

Condemning the overflights, Del Col said they were violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which put an end to the July 2006 war between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel.

The resolution called for all parties to disarm in order to put a permanent end to all hostilities. Hezbollah continues to possess weapons outside of the Lebanese state’s control, being the only non-state actor with weapons. UNSC Resolution 1701 also stipulates that the Lebanese army and international peacekeepers are the only two authorized parties to be present in south Lebanon.

Nevertheless, Del Col criticized the Israeli aggressions as being “in contravention of our objectives.” He warned that these actions could “trigger incidents endangering the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.”

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 19:58 - GMT 16:58