Explosion in southern Lebanon hits Hezbollah house: Report

Smoke rises from a fire in the village of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon. (Screengrab)
Reuters, Beirut Tuesday 22 September 2020
Initial information indicates an explosion in southern Lebanon on Tuesday hit a house belonging to Lebanese Hezbollah, according to a security source and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed.

An explosion rocked a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters and a witness said, and clouds of dark smoke rose from the area.

The explosion caused a number of injuries, security sources and Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed said. The sources and the broadcaster did not give figures.

The cause of the blast in the village of Ain Qana was not immediately clear.

A witness in nearby village said they felt the ground shake.

Southern Lebanon is a political stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement.

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20

