Explosion in southern Lebanon hits Hezbollah house: Report

Initial information indicates an explosion in southern Lebanon on Tuesday hit a house belonging to Lebanese Hezbollah, according to a security source and the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed.
An explosion rocked a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters and a witness said, and clouds of dark smoke rose from the area.
The explosion caused a number of injuries, security sources and Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed said. The sources and the broadcaster did not give figures.
The cause of the blast in the village of Ain Qana was not immediately clear.
A witness in nearby village said they felt the ground shake.
Southern Lebanon is a political stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement.
- Developing
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20