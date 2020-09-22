France's Macron says US maximum pressure on Iran not working

The United States' maximum pressure campaign on Iran has so far failed, France's president said on Tuesday, and he dismissed US efforts to restore UN sanctions against Tehran because Washington had left the 2015 nuclear deal.
"The maximum pressure strategy, which has been under way for several years, has not at this stage made it possible to end Iran's destabilizing activities or to ensure that it will not be able to acquire nuclear weapons," Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 20:58 - GMT 17:58