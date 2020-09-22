NEWS
Major fire breaks out at a factory near Iran’s capital, no casualties: Reports

A file photo shows a fire engine as firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at an industrial area near Tehran, Iran August 4, 2020. (West Asia News Agency/WANA via Reuters)
Reuters Tuesday 22 September 2020
A fire broke out at an Iranian factory near Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s state TV reported, the latest in a string of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

“There are no casualties ... firefighters have been dispatched to the factory in the Islamshahr county. Efforts to control and extinguish the widespread fire continue,” a fire department official told state TV, adding that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

There have been several other incidents at facilities in the past months, including a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility in July which caused significant damage, but Iranian officials said operations were not affected.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 22:28 - GMT 19:28

