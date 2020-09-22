Major fire breaks out at a factory near Iran’s capital, no casualties: Reports

A fire broke out at an Iranian factory near Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s state TV reported, the latest in a string of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

“There are no casualties ... firefighters have been dispatched to the factory in the Islamshahr county. Efforts to control and extinguish the widespread fire continue,” a fire department official told state TV, adding that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

State media in #Iran is reporting a large fire breaking out at a dairy factory in Eslamshahr in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/s7Vr5eIAdE — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 22, 2020

There have been several other incidents at facilities in the past months, including a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility in July which caused significant damage, but Iranian officials said operations were not affected.

