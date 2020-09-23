Clashes between govt forces, ISIS in Syria’s Raqa leave 28 dead, says a war monitor

Clashes in Syria between pro-regime forces and ISIS terrorist group fighters, along with airstrikes, have killed at least 28 fighters in the northern province of Raqa, a war monitor said Tuesday.
“ISIS has since Monday carried out several attacks on Syrian army and allied positions and checkpoints in the Badia (desert) of Raqa, killing 13 members of regime forces,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based monitoring group, told AFP the regime has retaliated with waves of airstrikes, killing 15 extremists either in the strikes or fighting on the ground.
Since its defeat in Syria in March 2019, ISIS has carried out regular deadly attacks on the army and Kurdish forces.
In August, the extremists claimed an attack near the city of Deir Ezzor that killed a general and two other soldiers of the Russian army forces allied to the Damascus government.
Read more:
Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli attack in Aleppo: SANA
Russian forces attacked patrol with US troops in Syria: White House
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 23:52 - GMT 20:52