Egypt's Sisi committed to ridding Libya of militia, regional interference

Egypt is committed to helping Libyans "rid their country of armed militias and terrorist organizations, and put an end to the blatant interference of some regional parties," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.



Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since 2014, it has been split, with a government controlling

the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest, while military leader Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east.



Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the government is backed by Turkey.

