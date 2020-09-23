NATO hails ‘good progress’ in Greece-Turkey Mediterranean talks

NATO said on Wednesday there had been “good progress” in military talks between Greece and Turkey aimed at avoiding clashes in the eastern Mediterranean, the scene of a dispute over energy resources.
Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said military officials from the two sides had held half a dozen meetings at NATO headquarters to try to agree a “deconfliction mechanism” to prevent accidental air or sea clashes.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Oil steadies near $42, as inventories in the US unexpectedly rise
Turkey's Erdogan, France's Macron discuss Eastern Mediterranean tensions
Turkey sentences female politician to prison for calling Erdogan ‘enemy of women’
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 14:37 - GMT 11:37