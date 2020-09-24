Bahrain, UAE deal with Israel an ‘important step’ for peace: Egypt’s FM

The agreement between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE is an “important step” for peace, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday following a meeting with his counterparts from Jordan, France, and Germany.

During their meeting, the ministers emphasized the importance of reaching a comprehensive solution that would meet the demands of the Palestinian people, Shoukry added.

The solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is to establish a Palestinian state, the Egyptian foreign minister said, adding that negotiations between the two countries must resume.

During the press conference, Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi said that the ministers emphasized the importance of two-state solution to the ongoing conflict.

Achieving total peace is the most strategic choice for everyone, Safadi added.

The German and French ministers also praised the peace deal between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain and said that similar agreements should b made to resolve the conflict.

